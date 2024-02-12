Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Matrix Service Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $335.65 million, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matrix Service news, VP Justin D. Sheets sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $111,034.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,481.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Matrix Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

