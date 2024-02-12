Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
Matrix Service Stock Up 8.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $335.65 million, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Matrix Service news, VP Justin D. Sheets sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $111,034.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,481.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Matrix Service
Matrix Service Company Profile
Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Matrix Service
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.