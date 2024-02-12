McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $290.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.33 and its 200 day moving average is $280.05. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

