Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 1.3% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its stake in Medtronic by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,298,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $101,742,000 after acquiring an additional 120,053 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 199,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 5.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 706,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $53,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $84.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.38. The company has a market capitalization of $112.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

