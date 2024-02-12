Mengis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTRA. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 95,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2,251.8% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 230,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 220,567 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 152,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $24.61. 6,407,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,285,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average is $26.70. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.07.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

