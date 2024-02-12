Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,894 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $777,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. DZ Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $289.44. 2,391,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,412,762. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $292.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

