Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.71. 1,051,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,417. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

