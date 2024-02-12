Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 1.4% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.1 %

Medtronic stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,872,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,959,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.38.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

