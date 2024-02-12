Mengis Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 71,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,339 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,323,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,909,000 after acquiring an additional 198,332 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,134,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,039,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock remained flat at $99.90 during trading hours on Monday. 535,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,451. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.93. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.64 and a one year high of $100.21.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.