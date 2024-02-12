Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,703 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.03. 48,975,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,215,098. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.10. The company has a market cap of $186.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

