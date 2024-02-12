Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 52,562 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.93. 3,250,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,158,169. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $37.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average of $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.