Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 4.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 2.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,134. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average of $57.92. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

