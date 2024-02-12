Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Sold by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,300 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 381.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 73,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 58,393 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.7% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,029,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 813,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $243,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Mersana Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ MRSN traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.95. 1,012,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79. The company has a market cap of $476.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.39. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $9.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $25,276.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,724.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $25,276.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,724.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $79,671.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,164.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,108 shares of company stock worth $127,663. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

Further Reading

