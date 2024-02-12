Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives $44.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

MRUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Merus from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

In other Merus news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 22,386 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $559,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,076 shares of company stock worth $576,852. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,996,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,084,000 after purchasing an additional 945,871 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,876,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,418,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,613,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,687,000 after purchasing an additional 787,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,637,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,026,000 after purchasing an additional 751,609 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus stock opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.60. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.04. Merus has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $41.49.

)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

