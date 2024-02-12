Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Short Interest Update

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 393.6% from the January 15th total of 405,200 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Mesa Air Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MESA traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.95. 86,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. Mesa Air Group had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $114.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesa Air Group

About Mesa Air Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 169.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services. The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. As of September 30, 2023, it operated a fleet of 80 aircraft with approximately 296 daily departures to 86 cities in the United States and Mexico.

