Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Receives $491.03 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $494.53.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on META. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $721,384.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,567.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $721,384.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,567.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 862,280 shares of company stock worth $308,663,204. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 484,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $171,620,000 after purchasing an additional 69,802 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,980 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 677,725 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $239,888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META opened at $468.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $485.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

