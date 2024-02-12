MetaMUI (MMUI) Tops One Day Volume of $124,996.34

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC on exchanges. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $98.67 million and approximately $124,996.34 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securities

This report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.

[Telegram](https://t.me/muicommunity)[Medium](https://sovereignwallet.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://sovereignwallet-network.github.io/whitepaper/MetaMUI-Blockchain-White-Paper.pdf)”

MetaMUI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

