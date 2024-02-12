Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $51.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank raised Methanex from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.89.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average is $43.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.52. Methanex has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $54.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 30.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Methanex by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Methanex by 1,158.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Methanex by 90.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

