Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

MTD has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a sell rating and issued a $975.00 price objective (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,223.71.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,174.51 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,183.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,142.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,140.73% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

