MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0203 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MGF stock opened at $3.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $3.46.

Institutional Trading of MFS Government Markets Income Trust

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,805 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

