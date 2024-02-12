MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0203 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of MGF stock opened at $3.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $3.46.
Institutional Trading of MFS Government Markets Income Trust
About MFS Government Markets Income Trust
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Government Markets Income Trust
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Simpson Manufacturing stock doubled in value; It can double again
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Uber quadruples EPS estimates, but is growth decelerating?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.