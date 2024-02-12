MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CXH opened at $7.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $7.74.

Institutional Trading of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 40.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the third quarter valued at $72,000.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

