MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0367 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.
MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
MFS Special Value Trust Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:MFV opened at $4.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03. MFS Special Value Trust has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $4.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Special Value Trust
MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile
MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Special Value Trust
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Simpson Manufacturing stock doubled in value; It can double again
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Uber quadruples EPS estimates, but is growth decelerating?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Special Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Special Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.