MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0367 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get MFS Special Value Trust alerts:

MFS Special Value Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MFV opened at $4.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03. MFS Special Value Trust has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $4.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Special Value Trust

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFV. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in MFS Special Value Trust by 26.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in MFS Special Value Trust by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 246,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 137,399 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Special Value Trust by 74.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MFS Special Value Trust by 21.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. 5.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Special Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Special Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.