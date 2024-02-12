Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 243,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,127 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up about 1.6% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $18,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.35. The stock had a trading volume of 571,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,579,681. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.12%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

