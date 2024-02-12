Minster Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MTFC) to Issue Dividend of $2.15

Minster Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MTFC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 2.15 per share on Friday, February 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Minster Financial’s previous dividend of $1.10.

Minster Financial stock opened at $64.00 on Monday. Minster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $62.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.47.

Minster Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Minster Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market products; certificates of deposits; and health savings and individual retirement accounts.

