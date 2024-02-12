Mizuho Cuts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $95.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.44.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $72.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average of $82.10. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $106.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,224,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,618,000 after acquiring an additional 881,710 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 10,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

