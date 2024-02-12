Mizuho Cuts Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target to $65.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BERY. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.99. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $2,651,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,637.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,581,897.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $2,651,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,637.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,752. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Berry Global Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth $315,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 67.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 32,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 91.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,384,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

