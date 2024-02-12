Mizuho Increases Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $130.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.06.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $103.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.15. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $105.71. The company has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,604,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 255.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,803,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,873,000 after buying an additional 1,558,903 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

