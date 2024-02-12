Mizuho Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $60.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.90.

PayPal stock opened at $58.91 on Thursday. PayPal has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $82.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 24,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in PayPal by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 5,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

