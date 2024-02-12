Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 72.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for 2.4% of Sonen Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.41. 2,146,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,668,157. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.80. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

