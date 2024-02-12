MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Sets New 12-Month High at $507.97

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $507.97 and last traded at $506.83, with a volume of 352595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $500.90.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $408.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.00 and a beta of 1.24.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at $10,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.99, for a total value of $2,627,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,168,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,915,704.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,777 shares of company stock worth $33,554,031. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 937.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

