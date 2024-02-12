Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Raised to $800.00 at TD Cowen

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $650.00 to $800.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $752.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.88, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $613.65 and its 200 day moving average is $535.61. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $383.19 and a twelve month high of $761.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 45.66%.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $584,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,580 shares in the company, valued at $141,834,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $584,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,580 shares in the company, valued at $141,834,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $34,203,493.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,772 shares in the company, valued at $546,852,364.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,773 shares of company stock worth $104,723,157. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after buying an additional 1,023,068 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,717,000 after acquiring an additional 929,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,477,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $225,731,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 70.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,272,000 after acquiring an additional 277,563 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

