Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Raised to $830.00 at KeyCorp

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $600.00 to $830.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $668.30.

MPWR opened at $752.31 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $383.19 and a 12-month high of $761.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.88, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $613.65 and a 200-day moving average of $535.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.66%.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 11,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.35, for a total value of $6,786,365.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,011,616.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 11,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.35, for a total value of $6,786,365.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,421 shares in the company, valued at $124,011,616.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.94, for a total transaction of $2,047,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,773 shares of company stock valued at $104,723,157. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,934,234,000 after purchasing an additional 257,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,482,546,000 after purchasing an additional 123,946 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,717,000 after acquiring an additional 929,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,853,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,974,000 after acquiring an additional 41,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,830,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,686,000 after acquiring an additional 43,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

