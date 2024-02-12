Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,999 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.56.

Read Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.97 on Monday, reaching $194.05. 6,248,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The company has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.54.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.