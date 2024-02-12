Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 125,053 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,053 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 945.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 77,616 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Copart by 110.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 64,136 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth about $1,060,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 97.9% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 21,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Copart by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 365,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after purchasing an additional 181,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,668,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,046. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.68.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. Copart’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

