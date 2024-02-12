Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 4,966 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,336 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.76.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $98.08. 3,629,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,415,219. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $99.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

