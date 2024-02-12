Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 229.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 145,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,382,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,645 shares of company stock worth $49,267,144 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $6.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $382.13. 1,537,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,213. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $392.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.79. The firm has a market cap of $134.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.