Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned 0.43% of UMH Properties worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in UMH Properties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in UMH Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 561,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,415,000 after buying an additional 46,291 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 657,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,221,000 after buying an additional 37,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Price Performance

UMH stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $14.73. 359,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,597. The stock has a market cap of $978.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.24. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

About UMH Properties

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently -341.67%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

