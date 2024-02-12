Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,458 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.70. The stock had a trading volume of 532,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,970. The company has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.01. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $217.36.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

