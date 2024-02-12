Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,268 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.1% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% in the third quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 108.1% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.68.

MRK stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,065,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,989,509. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $128.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.58 and a 200 day moving average of $108.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 896.07, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 2,200.00%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

