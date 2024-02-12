Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 830,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,919,000 after acquiring an additional 69,388 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 8.3% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 26.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,926,000 after purchasing an additional 223,984 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.65.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.54. 7,010,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,299,510. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $188.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $154.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.18 and its 200-day moving average is $149.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

