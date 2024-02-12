Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $30.67 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,419 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.9% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $30,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 164.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,981,000 after buying an additional 8,979,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $429,854,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,291,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,052 shares of company stock worth $16,834,665. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.51. 8,255,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,764,212. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $257.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

