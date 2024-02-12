Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.87. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.60.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on KMX. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

