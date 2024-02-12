Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $15,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period.

VGSH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,206. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

