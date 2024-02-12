Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 137 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after acquiring an additional 163,932 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.27. 1,739,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398,626. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.60. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $153.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

