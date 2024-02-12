Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 100 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 73.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $388.11. 2,407,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,853,306. The business has a 50 day moving average of $375.80 and a 200 day moving average of $355.15. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $314.97 and a 1-year high of $389.41.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

