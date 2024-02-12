Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 6,178 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,178 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $599,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% in the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Shares of EW stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,817,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,360. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The company has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.34.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $574,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,685.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,679 shares of company stock worth $9,367,280 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

