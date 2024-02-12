Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 109,726.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,539,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,890,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $341.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,303. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $307.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.38. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $346.59. The company has a market capitalization of $129.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,725 shares of company stock worth $86,880,191 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

