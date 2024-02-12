Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,605,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,845,053. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.