Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) Insider Barbara Powley Buys 151 Shares

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) insider Barbara Powley bought 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £147.98 ($185.51).

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MTU traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 98 ($1.23). 537,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,054. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 83.07 ($1.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 122.50 ($1.54). The company has a quick ratio of 41.12, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 99.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 97.26. The company has a market capitalization of £164.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 895.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a GBX 1.18 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 4,545.45%.

About Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap companies operating across diversified sectors.

