Moonriver Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last Week (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last week, Moonriver has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for approximately $23.16 or 0.00046558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a total market cap of $202.70 million and $18.45 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,171,945 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,751,349 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver (MOVR) is a smart contract platform on the Kusama network, designed for compatibility with Ethereum. It enables developers to deploy existing Solidity smart contracts and DApp frontends with minimal modifications. The MOVR token is integral to the platform, used for gas metering, incentivizing node infrastructure, on-chain governance, and transaction fees. Created by the Moonbeam Foundation, Moonriver serves as a canary network to Moonbeam, testing new code under real economic conditions before deployment to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

