Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,300 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632,735 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,765,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,711,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,635,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,740,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,402 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.41. 4,292,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,867,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research raised Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective (down from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $7,095,265 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

